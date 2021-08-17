Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires 623 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,950 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 216,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $86,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.