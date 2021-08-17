Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.29. 717,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

