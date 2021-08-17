Fulcrum Capital LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $119.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,549,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.74. The firm has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

