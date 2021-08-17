Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 9.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.38. 2,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.02 and a 1 year high of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

