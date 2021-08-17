Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FULC. Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

FULC stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $710.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $25.56.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.