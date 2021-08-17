FY2021 EPS Estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FS KKR Capital in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.46.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1,316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 334,774 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

