FY2021 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Boosted by KeyCorp

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.53. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

PEG opened at $64.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.42. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,166. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,265.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 210,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 194,846 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,182,000 after purchasing an additional 314,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,890,000 after purchasing an additional 128,859 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 426.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 117,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,418,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,481,000 after acquiring an additional 91,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

