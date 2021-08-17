FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Stride, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stride in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE LRN opened at $35.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stride during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Stride by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

