FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. Boosted by Cormark (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pretium Resources in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PVG. CIBC lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

PVG stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.18 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Pretium Resources by 178.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 224,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 143,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,795,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,082,000 after buying an additional 127,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

