FY2024 EPS Estimates for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PureCycle Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26).

PCT has been the subject of several other reports. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of PCT opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,468,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Melissa Westerman acquired 11,400 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

