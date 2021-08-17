Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 1,283 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $62,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.31. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $111.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

