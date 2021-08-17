Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 565 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 162,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

