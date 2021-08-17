Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $1,963,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $2,735,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,450,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 262,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12.

