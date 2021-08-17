Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $584,000 Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

