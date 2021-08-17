Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $960,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $364,391,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,833,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,841,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,048,000 after buying an additional 311,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,491,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,989,000 after buying an additional 68,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% during the first quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,564,000 after buying an additional 607,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCLT opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $111.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.