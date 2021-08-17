Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

BATS IYJ opened at $114.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.74. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

