Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $129.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. increased their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

