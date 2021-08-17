Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 723 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $151,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675 in the last 90 days. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLI opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.73. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.