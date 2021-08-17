Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

GMDA stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $298.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

