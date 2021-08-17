Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

