GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. GAN updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. GAN has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $651.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56.

GAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other GAN news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAN stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GAN were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

