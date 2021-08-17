GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.58. 3,304,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,457. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $570.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.05. GAN has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GAN will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in GAN during the first quarter worth $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

