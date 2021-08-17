Gary Merrill Sells 3,991 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $225,432.48.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $1,065,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.08. 324,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,458. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.25. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.64, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

