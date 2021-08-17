GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €48.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.04 ($42.40).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €38.12 ($44.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €39.73 ($46.74).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.