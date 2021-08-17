General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after buying an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after buying an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,258,000 after buying an additional 65,858 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.66. 31,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $201.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.