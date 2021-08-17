Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $22.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $88,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,218.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,786 shares of company stock worth $6,798,074. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Generation Bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 206.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

