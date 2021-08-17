Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,930,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,839. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $407.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Geron stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Geron were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

