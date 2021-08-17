Ghost (GHOST) Price Hits $0.66 on Exchanges

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ghost has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and $247,565.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.77 or 0.00840763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00046944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00100381 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,159,292 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

