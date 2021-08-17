Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBNXF shares. Scotiabank lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

GBNXF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.53. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.60%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

