Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.16. 237,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487,723. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

