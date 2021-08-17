Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of VNO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,943. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

