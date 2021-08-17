Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $277,000 in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 81,767 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Stantec by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 260,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 58,143 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

NYSE:STN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,448. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

