Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for about 0.4% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.