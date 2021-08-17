Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rexnord by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RXN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,136 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $1,654,480.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,334.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,548 shares of company stock valued at $13,555,207. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 898,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

