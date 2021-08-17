Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pool by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Pool by 2,703.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $25,591,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

POOL stock traded down $13.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.99. The stock had a trading volume of 306,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $495.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.