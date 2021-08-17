Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,517 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 2,443.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,077. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

