Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Announces Earnings Results

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Global-e Online updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Global-e Online stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,528. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global-e Online stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

