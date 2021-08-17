Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Announces Earnings Results

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Global-e Online updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
Global-e Online stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,528. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global-e Online stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.