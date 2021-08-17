Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $224.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $168.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,186 shares of company stock valued at $898,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,271,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

