Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,149,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,571,000 after buying an additional 132,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,610,000 after buying an additional 131,127 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.09.

Shares of GLOB opened at $275.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.83 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $277.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.25.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

