GoldFund (GFUN) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $211,945.12 and $8.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

