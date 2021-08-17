Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,979,000 after acquiring an additional 997,165 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after acquiring an additional 901,393 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,333,000 after acquiring an additional 716,679 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,061,000 after acquiring an additional 433,748 shares during the period.

GSLC stock opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.93.

