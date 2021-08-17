Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,005 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Unity Biotechnology worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBX. raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

UBX stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $182.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

