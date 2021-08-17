Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $438,000 Stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $945.42 million, a PE ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.32. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

WETF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

