Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at about $7,876,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,592,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

