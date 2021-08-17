Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,475 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clipper Realty by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clipper Realty by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Clipper Realty by 203.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

