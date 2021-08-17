GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GDRX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.00.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $13,059,336.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 198,703 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 1,512,688 shares worth $53,634,893. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.