Gordon Allan Davies Sells 900 Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total value of C$62,263.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,386,364.80.

Shares of OTEX opened at C$67.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of C$47.95 and a 12 month high of C$67.19. The stock has a market cap of C$18.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.88.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.67.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.