GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS GRCLF opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. GrainCorp has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

