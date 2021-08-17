Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,071 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 59.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.58.

ADI traded down $4.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.