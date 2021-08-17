Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,556 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CME Group by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 982,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,903 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,313,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,092 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,419 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $205.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.90. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

